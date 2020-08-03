Victorian records 148 new Covid cases and eight more deaths

Victoria has recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus and eight more deaths, as it becomes increasingly unlikely Premier Daniel Andrews' bid to extend the current state of emergency for 12 months will pass parliament.

Woman in Melbourne wearing face mask during Covid-19 pandemic (file picture). Source: istock.com

The premier confirmed today the latest victims of the virus were two men in their 70s, four women and one man in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.

Seven of those deaths are linked to outbreaks in aged care settings.

The latest fatalities bring the state's death toll to 438 and the national figure to 525.

It comes as crossbenchers indicated they will vote down a proposed 12-month extension to Victoria's state of emergency legislation.

Mr Andrews on Monday flagged plans to rewrite the Public Health and Wellbeing Act to allow a state of emergency to last for up to 18 months.

At present, the declaration can only run for six months and is due to expire on September 13 along with Melbourne's stage four lockdown and regional Victoria's stage three rules.

Mr Andrews said his government would no longer be able to dictate guidelines on mandatory mask use, isolation rules and business density limits without a 12-month extension.

"We've got to protect public health, there can be no economic rebuilding until we fix this problem," he told reporters.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said the state coalition would vehemently oppose a long-term extension.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It means the Labor government will have to win the support of four upper-house crossbenchers to pass it into law if and when parliament next sits.

But prominent crossbencher Fiona Patten said as the proposal stands, it is doomed to fail.

"If there was some compromise, if there was some reworking of this, if there was an idea or some surety that there was a plan ahead, then I think you might bring the crossbenchers to the table," the Reason Party MP told 3AW.

"But at the moment they are not there."

Former federal senator Derryn Hinch also confirmed two crossbenchers from his Justice Party will not support the bill.

"We will vote against 12 months," he told 3AW.

"You can't give any government an open check for 12 months, that's not on and we won't support it."

The backlash prompted Mr Andrews to take to Twitter overnight to tell Victorians the proposal was about keeping people safe and does not mean the current lockdown will be extended.

"Extending the State of Emergency is about ensuring that we can legally make the changes our health experts need to keep us safe," he said.

"This does not change how long our current lockdown will last, or increase the restrictions we face."