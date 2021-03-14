TODAY |

Victorian premier recovering from nasty fall shares photo from hospital bed

Source:  AAP

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has shared a photo from his Melbourne hospital bed where he continues to recover from a broken vertebrae.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews in hospital. Source: @DanielAndrewsMP/Twitter

Clean-shaven and wearing a black t-shirt, the 48-year-old Labor leader is shown in the photo wearing what looks like a support brace which crosses his chest and goes beneath his arms.

"Good to get out of ICU and settled in new digs," read the accompanying message on his official Twitter page.

"Thanks for all your messages and well wishes. It really means a lot."

Andrews slipped on wet stairs at a Mornington Peninsula holiday rental while getting ready for work on Tuesday morning.

He fractured the T7 vertebrae in the middle of his spine and broke several ribs.

Yesterday, Andrews moved from the Alfred Hospital's intensive care unit to a ward.

There are no plans for Andrews to undergo surgery.

He has been cleared of any internal or head injuries but could be off work for up to three months.

Victorian parliament is scheduled to sit from Tuesday.

Deputy Premier James Merlino is acting in the top job.

