Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews remains in ICU after serious fall

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will remain in intensive care for a few days after breaking several ribs and suffering vertebrae damage in a fall.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Source: Getty

In a statement, Andrews confirmed he was admitted to hospital today "after slipping and falling on wet and slippery stairs" while getting ready for work.

"A CT scan has revealed several broken ribs and vertebrae damage, and subsequent medical advice has recommended I remain in intensive care for the next few days," he said.

Andrews said his wife Catherine and his children were "extremely grateful to the Ambulance Victoria paramedics who showed such care and kindness to our family this morning, as we are to the clinicians who have taken care of me today".

"Our warm and sincere thanks go to the many family members, friends, colleagues and Victorians who have sent messages of love and support throughout the day. Thank you," he said.

Andrews hopes to provide another update later in the week and confirmed Deputy Premier James Merlino will serve as acting premier while he recovers.

"For now, we'd like to ask that our family's privacy is respected," he added.

Merlino replaced the premier at a press conference in Healesville today to announce an inquiry into the historic and ongoing injustices committed against Indigenous people

"I know around the cabinet table and speaking to Dan privately how passionate he is about this day and about this announcement," Merlino said.

"It would only have been a trip to the hospital that would have kept him away."

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien posted on Twitter: "Hope it's not serious. Wishing Daniel a speedy recovery."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke with Andrews to offer his best wishes earlier today.

Andrews had been on leave since Friday afternoon and was due to return to work today.

It is understood the premier was still at the Mornington Peninsula holiday rental where he had spent the long weekend when he slipped and fell.

The 48-year-old fronted 120 consecutive daily press conferences during the state's second wave of coronavirus.