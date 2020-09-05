Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews moved to trauma centre after nasty fall

Premier Daniel Andrews has been moved to a specialist trauma facility as he recovers from a nasty fall.

Andrews broke several ribs and damaged vertebrae when he fell on wet and slippery stairs yesterday morning at a Mornington Peninsula holiday rental.

He was staying at the property over the long weekend and was preparing to return to work.

The 48-year-old was expected to be transferred from Peninsula Private Hospital to the Alfred Trauma Centre in Melbourne yesterday evening after specialists assessed an MRI scan.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure he has the most appropriate care available given the nature of his injuries," a state government spokeswoman said in a statement.

"The premier and his family thank the dedicated staff at Ambulance Victoria, Peninsula and the Alfred for their professionalism and care."

Andrews plans to remain in intensive care for a few days on medical advice before providing an update on his health later in the week.

The seriousness of his injuries has cast doubt over his return to parliament when it sits next week.

In his absence, Deputy Premier James Merlino will serve as acting premier.

Andrews fronted 120 consecutive daily press conferences during the state's second wave of coronavirus.