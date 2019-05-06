Victorian magistrate counselled after suggesting rape victim had 'buyer's remorse'

A Victorian magistrate has been counselled after suggesting a rape victim had experienced "buyer's remorse".



Magistrate Richard Pithouse "acknowledged the shortcomings of his approach" after making the comments to the woman regarding a 2018 compensation claim in a rape case.



The Judicial Commission of Victoria osaid it had closed its investigation into Mr Pithouse's conduct, after he received counselling from Chief Magistrate Lisa Hannan.



The commission last year found Mr Pithouse "infringed the standards generally expected of a judicial officer".



He suggested the victim had experienced "buyer's remorse" after being told she called a sexual assault crisis line the morning after the incident.



Mr Pithouse also remarked "intoxication is not an excuse for the purposes of the Tribunal" and said the woman had "put herself in that position".



The commission labelled the "buyer's remorse" remark highly inappropriate and insensitive, and said the comments about alcohol could "reasonably be construed as victim-blaming".



The commission also looked at a 2017 incident where Mr Pithouse did not stop at a road accident involving property damage and failed to immediately report it.



This was not a momentary lapse in judgment, but a conscious decision to keep driving, involving a failure to respect and observe the law, the commission found.



In another case, Mr Pithouse made inappropriate comments during a bail application by an accused family violence perpetrator.



The victim had not made a statement and Mr Pithouse responded: "Well, it's her right to get beaten up if she wants to, I suppose, but, yes, go on".



Mr Pithouse was personally counselled by Ms Hannan about the need to exercise sensitivity, courtesy and respect including to those who had experienced family violence.



He was also mentored by a retired County Court judge who listened to random recordings of Mr Pithouse's hearings to ensure they met the necessary standards.

