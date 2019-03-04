Victorian bushfire death toll rises after firefighter dies battling blaze

The Victorian bushfire death toll has risen to four after a firefighter died battling a blaze in the state's alpine region.

The Forest Fire Management Victoria firefighter from Parks Victoria was killed while battling a blaze in the Omeo area yesterday, Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed.

"Family and fellow emergency personnel are being informed and will be supported," Forest Fires Management Chief Fire Officer Chris Hardman said in a statement.

"The safety and wellbeing of our people is our highest priority."

The firefighter's death will be investigated by Victoria Police, who will prepare a report for the coroner.

It comes after another Forest Fires Management worker Mat Kavanagh, 43, died on duty when his vehicle crashed on the Goulburn Valley Highway on January 3.

Mick Roberts from Buchan and Maramingo Creek man Fred Becker were also killed in the fires at East Gippsland on New Year's Day.

While bushfire conditions have eased, Mr Crisp warned there was a "long way to go" before the state's fire season was over.

"It is great to have some respite now, so we can reset and refocus in terms of our operational activities and what we can do to support community, but we will have more hot weather," he told media yesterday.

"We are planning through until the end of March."

Cooler temperatures and rainfall eased conditions yesterday after Friday's strong southwesterly whipped up fires in the alpine and East Gippsland regions.

While an emergency warning remains in place for a fire near Mount Hotham, the state of disaster declared for the regions has ended.

Milder conditions are forecast for the next week to 10 days, meaning attention can turn to getting the upper hand on the more than 20 fires still burning.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said relieving exhausted emergency services workers was also a priority.

"People are very fatigued, that is the case with communities but also the case with our emergency service personnel, they are very exhausted and we need to be able to rotate in and out people," she told media yesterday.

"We have got a chance to do that whilst we are also still doing a lot of the planning, a lot of the work that we can do to try and minimise the future impact of these fires."