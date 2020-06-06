Victorian authorities await potential spike in Covid-19 cases after protests, no new cases in Queensland, NSW

Victorian health authorities won't know for at least a week whether there will be a spike in coronavirus cases as a result of yesterday's mass Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne.



School friends Oluwatobi Odusote, left, Jan Usha and Rhyse Morgan, right, hold an Aboriginal flag in Canberra, Australia. Source: Associated Press

"In terms of potential outbreaks related to the protest, it really will be at least a week and probably closer to two weeks before we have an idea of whether there's been any transmissions or outbreaks related to that," Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said today.



The impact will take it's time to show due to incubation periods, people developing symptoms, getting tested and waiting for results, she said.



More than 10,000 protesters flooded Melbourne CBD on Saturday in a show of solidarity for the US Black Lives Matter movement and to call for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody.



Victoria Police will fine the Melbourne organisers $1652 each for breaching the directions of the chief health officer amid the pandemic.



The health department will leave it to police to decide who should be fined.



Organisers Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance posted online they were touched by supporters' offers to pay their fines, but preferred the money be directed to families directly affected by deaths in custody.



"We have enough networks and community to deal with this internally (if we even get a fine). Thank you VERY much for having our backs," the social media post reads.



A smaller, socially-distanced protest of about 20 people also went ahead outside of Frankston police station this morning.



Four new cases of coronavirus in Victoria were reported on Sunday, taking the state's recorded total to 1685.



Of the latest cases, one is a household contact linked to an outbreak last month at Fawkner McDonald's and the three others are returned travelers in hotel quarantine.



There are 177 confirmed infections acquired through unknown transmission, and 70 active cases in Victoria.



While the wait is on to see what, if any impact, the mass protest has on infections, Dr van Diemen said people should not attend gatherings of more than 20 people as per the health directions.



"Our advice has been that people don't attend gatherings of greater than 20 as per the current directions," she told reporters.



Dr van Diemen didn't attend the rally, and refused to comment on the cause.



"I am not going to make comment on the cause," she said.



Dr van Diemen previously found herself in hot water after a controversial tweet on April 29 where she likened the COVID-19 to Captain Cook's arrival in Australia.

Meanwhile, a man who flew to Queensland while infectious with Covid-19 has yet to cause an outbreak with the number of active coronavirus cases state-wide dropping to three and no new positive tests overnight.

The 24-year-old flew to Brisbane on Monday, where he socialised with friends and family, before flying to Bundaberg, checking into shared accommodation and working a shift at a strawberry farm.



Health officials are trying to track down everyone who he came in contact with during his flight and while both in Brisbane and Bundaberg.



Contact tracing is underway for anyone who travelled from Melbourne to Brisbane on Virgin VA313 on Monday and from Brisbane to Bundaberg on Virgin VA2905 on Tuesday.



Despite the seriousness of the health scare, Queensland's statewide tally is stagnant at 1061 with one fewer active case than in the previous 24 hours.

In New South Wales, two days has passed with no new Covid-19 cases and 11 days with zero locally- acquired infections.



No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded from the 9207 tests completed in the 24 hours to 8pm on yesterday (local time), NSW Health said today.



It's the second day in a row the state has recorded no new cases and the 11th day of zero locally-acquired cases as the only infections reported since May 27 have been in hotel quarantine.



"It's been a fantastic response in the community and NSW Health would like to thank those with symptoms for coming forward, getting tested and helping ensure our community is safe so that cases are identified as quickly as possible," NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty said.



He noted while there have been no new cases reported, it's likely the virus is still circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms.



"It's essential that everyone remains social distancing of 1.5 metres and we all wash our hands regularly," Dr McAnulty said.



The state no longer has any Covid-19 patients in intensive care and 70 infected people are being treated by health authorities.

