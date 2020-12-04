TODAY |

Victoria woman, accused of killing young couple and infant in house fire, skips court

Source:  AAP

A woman has been charged with murder after being accused of lighting a house fire in southwest Melbourne that claimed the lives of a young couple and their newborn daughter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Abbey Forrest, Inda Sohal and their three-week-old baby girl Ivy died in the Melbourne blaze. Source: Nine

The Point Cook townhouse was destroyed in the Wednesday morning blaze, with the bodies of 19-year-old Abbey Forrest, 28-year-old Inda Sohal and newborn baby Ivy found in the ashes.

The intensity of the fire raised suspicions among arson and explosives squad detectives that it may have been deliberately lit, with police arresting Jenny Hayes, 46, in Airport West yesterday morning.

She was later charged with three counts of murder plus arson causing death, and declined to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on last night as her case was briefly mentioned.

Magistrate Luisa Bazzani questioned what the relationship was between Hayes and the family, but her lawyer Erin Byrt said it was yet to be disclosed.

Hayes is due back in court in March.

Abbey's sister Emily visited what remains of the house yesterday, laying flowers and a Peppa Pig doll outside in a tribute to the "beautiful souls".

"This should be the perfect time of their life," she told reporters. "Now this awful tragedy has happened."

The young family had only moved to the two-storey home on Totem Way after the birth of their daughter on November 13, Forrest said.

Neighbours have recalled hearing screams and cries for help, with one man said to have thrown an axe and rocks to break an upstairs window that wouldn't open.

Forrest thanked those who risked their lives to try and save them.

A GoFundMe page she set up to cover funeral and memorial costs has raised more than $10,000 ($10,517 NZD) in less than 24 hours.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tiger 'nearly tore off' volunteer's arm at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue
2
US couple arrested after flying to Hawaii despite knowing they had Covid-19
3
Migrant couple stuck overseas lose savings and New Zealand home while in limbo
4
Town named after man linked to 1868 massacre of Māori boys considers name change
5
Motorway camera in US captures moment plane crash-lands on road, hitting a car
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:29

UK surpasses 60,000 Covid-19 deaths, on same day as first vaccine doses arrive
00:45

Adelaide family finds unexpected ornament — a young koala — hiding in Christmas tree
00:46

Expert predicts 'most difficult time in public health history' for US amid another grim Covid-19 record

US couple arrested after flying to Hawaii despite knowing they had Covid-19