Victoria shatters its previous Covid-19 case record with 723 new diagnoses in 24 hours

Victoria has broken its previous record for new Covid-19 cases by almost 200.

The Australian state confirmed 723 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The cases in Victoria had been going up steadily in the hundreds day-by-day.

At the start of this month, the region was only reporting cases in the low hundreds.

The state has been in lockdown for the last few weeks, which is expected to end on August 16.

However, premier Daniel Andrews is expected to hold a press conference later this afternoon.

