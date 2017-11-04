Victoria set to ban school students' taking smartphones into class

Mobile phones will soon be kept out the hands of public school students in Australia's state of Victoria, with the state government giving schools $12.4 million to help roll out new lockers.

Education Minister James Merlino says the money will be spent on lockers or locked pouches in state primary and secondary schools.



From the start of 2020, all state school students will need to turn off their phones and store them during the school day.

In May this year, a Hamilton school became the first secondary school in New Zealand to ban smartphones for junior students.

St Paul’s Collegiate School introduced a smartphone ban for Years 9 and 10 at the start of the school year, and since then other New Zealand schools have been seeking advice from them on how they can make a similar move, a spokesperson for the school told 1 NEWS.

Parents have welcomed the new change, which also includes senior students placing their phones in boxes at the front of the classroom.

Last year, France introduced a ban on mobile phones at schools, in what they called a "detox" law for a generation increasingly reliant on screens.