Victoria sees deadliest day of pandemic with 21 fatalities

Another 21 people have died and 410 people have contracted coronavirus in Victoria, Australia.

Pedestrians walk away from the central business district as lockdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus starts in Melbourne. (File picture). Source: Associated Press

The record number of deaths, tweeted by the Department of Health and Human Services today, takes the death toll to 267 and the national toll to 352.

The ages and genders of those who have succumbed to the virus will be detailed later today.

Victorian authorities had warned deaths would continue to rise given the number of people in hospital with the virus.