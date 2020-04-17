Victoria residents urged not to panic buy again as strict Covid-19 lockdown comes into force

The state premier of Australia's coronavirus hot spot Victoria on Thursday urged residents not to panic-buy as he announced reductions in meat production.

The state capital Melbourne began its first full-day of tough lockdown restrictions today as Victoria posted 471 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths.

State premier Daniel Andrews said beef, lamb and pork production would be reduced by one-third from late tomorrow because of the virus transmission risks in abattoirs and meat processing plants.

Poultry production would be reduced by 20 per cent.

Mr Andrews said there was no need for shoppers to stockpile, as happened from time to time during Melbourne's first and second lockdowns.

"There's no need for people to be going out and buying up. There's no need for people to be trying to stockpile months and months of food," he says.

"We have to the best of all of our collective abilities, we have tried to get that balance between reducing the amount of movement, therefore reducing the number of cases, but not compromising what you need being on the supermarket shelves.

"You may not necessarily be able to get exactly the cut of meat that you want but you will get what you need and you will get all the products that are fundamentally important to you."

There's also been a surge in people buying toilet paper ahead of the lockdown, echoing similar moves that occurred when the Covid-19 outbreak first began.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters his government will be providing federal funding for mental health support to help Victorians struggling with the virus outbreak.