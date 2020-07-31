TODAY |

Victoria reports deadliest day so far in Covid-19 pandemic, with 19 new deaths

Source:  AAP

Victoria has yet again recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic with 19 deaths and 322 new cases.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the figures on Monday, which bring the state's toll from the virus to 229 and the national figure to 314.

It is the first time the figures have been officially released ahead of a press conference, and they will now be released by DHHS on its Twitter account each morning.

The victims' ages, however, were not released.

The previous record for the highest number of fatalities was 17, on Sunday.

Ten of those deaths were connected to aged-care outbreaks, where there are some 1748 active cases among staff and residents.

But the number of new cases is the lowest in 13 days.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday warned the effect of stage four restrictions could take some time to be reflected in the state's figures.

"So we're probably seeing the tail end of the stabilisation that was the product of the stage three rules," he said.

"Obviously, any day where there are fewer cases than the previous day is a good one."

Metropolitan Melbourne has been under tough stage-four restrictions - including an 8pm-5am curfew - since August 2, while regional Victoria is under stage-three measures.

