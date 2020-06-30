TODAY |

Victoria reports 10 new deaths, 459 Covid-19 cases

Australia's state of Victoria has recorded 10 deaths overnight from Covid-19, its highest daily toll amid a continuing surge in coronavirus cases.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the deaths included seven men and three women. A man in his 40s became one of the youngest Covid-19 fatalities in Australia.

There are 459 new infections, the 21st straight day of triple-figure increases.

The fatalities bring Victoria's toll to 71 and Australia's national tally to 155. A total of 228 people are hospitalized in Victoria, 42 in intensive care.

Victoria processed 42,973 tests today, Andrews said, "far and away the biggest testing result that we've seen on a single day".

He said he is not currently planning to extend the lockdown in Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.

