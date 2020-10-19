Victoria records third straight day of zero Covid-19 cases, deaths

Victoria has recorded zero new cases of coronavirus and no deaths for a third day in a row.

Source: Breakfast

The figures, confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Services today, bring Melbourne's 14-day average down to 1.9 cases.

Only one mystery case has been recorded in the fortnight to October 30.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan told reporters some 12,956 people were tested for Covid-19 yesterday.

Asked whether the next easing of restrictions slated for November 8 could be brought forward, Ms Allan said the government was focused on a safe, careful return to "Covid normal".

"So much hard work has gone into getting these numbers at these low levels," she said.

"These are very much precious gains we want to hold onto and part of holding onto that is continuing to follow health advice about how we should carefully and safely step out of restrictions."

Ms Allan said case numbers remained steady in Melbourne even as restrictions were eased because people have practised social distancing and worn masks.

"We are going to need to continue to do that for the months ahead," she said.

Ms Allan said she doesn't expect restrictions to be eased around face masks as they proved to be an "important and effective" tool in slowing the spread of the virus.

Deakin University epidemiologist Catherine Bennett agrees.

"There is still a place for them, it still does help us should there still be virus spread in your community that you don't know about," she told 3AW.

There are just 49 active cases remaining in Victoria, the lowest number since June 15, prior to the state's second wave taking hold.

The state's active cases peaked at 7880 on August 11.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton expects active cases to tumble further, suggesting it could fall to "a couple of dozen" by next week.

"You'll see 10 or more come off each day and we'll get down to very few active cases," he told reporters.

More restrictions are due to ease in Melbourne from 11:59pm on November 8, including the scrapping of the so-called "ring of steel" dividing the city from the regions and the 25km travel limit.