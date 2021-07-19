Victoria records nine new community Covid-19 cases

Victoria has recorded nine new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, as the premier is set to announce the length of the state's lockdown extension.

The health department confirmed it recorded 13 new local infections in the 24 hours to this morning, four of which were previously announced by authorities.

Twelve of the cases are linked to the current outbreaks of the Delta variant in the state, which originated in NSW, while one case remains under investigation.

Two of the four reported cases are linked to an outbreak at the restaurant Ms Frankie in Cremorne, while two are household contacts of a person who contracted the virus at the Geelong-Carlton game at the MCG on July 10.

All four were isolating throughout their infectious period.

The state also recorded two cases in hotel quarantine, bringing the total number of infections to 96.

Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday confirmed the statewide lockdown will be extended beyond 11:59pm today, local time, saying there were still "far too many" cases of community transmission to ease restrictions after five days.

Victoria's public health team and senior government ministers will make the final call on the length of the extension today.

Yesterday's testing figures and results, as well as any new exposure sites and mystery cases, will guide their decision.

There are now 15,800 close contacts and more than 300 exposure sites, including sites on Phillip Island in the south of the state to Mildura in the northwest.

Meanwhile, Business Victoria has apologised after a "technical issue" meant businesses seeking lockdown support were given an estimated call-back time of up to 17 hours.

Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien labelled it a "disgrace" and called for the problem to be rectified.

But a Business Victoria spokesperson said only those who selected the call-back option heard the estimate, with live calls yesterday answered within 10 to 20 minutes.

An extra 30 call-takers have been put on to cope with high demand and some AU$180.8 million (NZ$191.5 million) in lockdown payments to 86,069 businesses had been approved by yesterday afternoon.