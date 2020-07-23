TODAY |

Victoria records five virus deaths, 357 Covid-19 cases

Five more Victorians have died from coronavirus, with the state recording 357 new cases.

The deaths include women aged in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, and a man in his 80s, Premier Daniel Andrews announced today.

Up to 42 Victorians are fighting for life in intensive care units, he said.

The premier refused to rule out further restrictions but pointed to masks being the current strategy to stop the spread.

"Masks are effectively our stage four," Mr Andrews said.

"If they are worn by everybody, we may not need to go further. We can't rule out going further with rule changes, but it's a big game changer."

There are now 3995 active cases in the state and of those 313 are healthcare workers.

The deaths take the state toll to 61 and the national figure to 145.

