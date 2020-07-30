TODAY |

Victoria records 627 new Covid-19 cases, eight new deaths - four linked to aged care homes

Source:  AAP

Victoria has recorded 627 more Covid-19 cases and another eight people have died.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian state also recorded its deadliest day in the pandemic so far. Source: 1 NEWS

Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday said the latest fatalities were two men in their 50s, two men aged in their 70s, three men in their 80s and one woman in her 70s. Four of the eight are linked to aged care homes.

The deaths take the state toll to 112 and the national figure to 197.

Mr Andrews said Australian Defence Force personnel and public health officials did more than 500 visits to positive cases yesterday, but one in four people were not home.

"I have to inform you that there were more than 130 unsuccessful visits, so around one in four people cannot be found at home," he said.

"There'll be a multitude of reasons for that, but what I can confirm for you is that more than 100 cases have been referred to Victoria Police."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officials warn there are more deaths likely to come. Source: Breakfast

The premier said there was no excuse for people who have been tested not to be isolating.

"It is simply unacceptable for you to have this virus and not be at home, if you're out doing other things.

"There may be a handful who are out, getting some fresh air - that does not explain these numbers, these numbers go well and truly beyond anything like that. And all that will do is spread the virus."

The premier also said that the $300 isolation payment had been made to 4200 workers, at a cost of AU$1.26 million (NZ$1.35 million).

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern overcomes stiff competition to be named world's most eloquent leader
2
Major Auckland mall cleans food court due to South Korea Covid-19 case
3
Man who slashed ex-girlfriend's throat in Kapiti sentenced to 10 years for murder
4
No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today
5
Origin of Stonehenge's giant upright stones revealed
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:18

Watch: Quieter seas due to Covid-19 shipping restrictions making for happier humpback whales

Gerry Brownlee slams Govt over 'inconsistent' treatment of unwelcome Warriors duo

First dog to test positive for Covid-19 dies in New York

World Rugby reveals window for Rugby Championship, supports call for NZ-based competition