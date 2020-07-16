Victoria records 484 new Covid-19 cases, highest daily number since outbreak began

Victoria has recorded 484 new Covid-19 cases - its highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

Premier Daniel Andrews also confirmed the death of two men in their 90s, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 44 and the national toll to 128.

Both men were residents of aged care facilities. Of the state's new cases, 97 are connected to known and contained outbreaks while 387 remain under investigation.

The premier said new data has found nearly nine in 10 people, some 3400, did not isolate between feeling sick and being tested from July 17 to 21.

"They have gone out shopping. They have gone to work. They have been at the height of their infectivity, and they have just continued on as usual," Mr Andrews said.

About 53 per cent of people also did not isolate between when they had their test taken and when they received the results of that test.

"We certainly cannot have one in two people who are waiting for a test result simply going about their business as if they didn't have symptoms, as if they weren't waiting for a test result, as if this wasn't a global pandemic," he said.

Mr Andrews said a large proportion of these people are in insecure work and have been forced to choose between self-isolating or getting paid.

"They'll look at their bank balance, they'll look at the fact that if they don't work the shift, they won't get paid for the shift, they don't have sick leave," he said.

"This is a commentary on insecure work. This is a commentary on this as a feature of the Victorian economy and our national economy."

He encouraged Victorians who tested positive to the virus, or had come into contact with someone who had, to apply for a $1500 hardship payment if they did not have sick leave. About 1200 people have applied already.

Despite the widespread movement of sick people, the premier said there were no plans to introduce further restrictions just yet.

"The key factor here that's driving the numbers and driving our challenge is people that are sick but not getting tested," Mr Andrews said.