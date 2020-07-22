Victoria records 466 new cases, 12 further deaths



Victoria has recorded 466 new cases of coronavirus and 12 further deaths, including another man in his 30s.

Source: 1 NEWS

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed today that the latest victims include a man in his 30s, two men in their 70s, two men and three women in their 80s and four females in their 90s.

Of the 12 deaths, six are connected to outbreaks at aged care facilities.

"We send our best wishes and condolences and sympathies to those families," Mr Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.

The deaths take the state's toll to 193 and the national figure to 278.

The number of health workers with the virus has also gone up by 140 since yesterday, with a total of 998 active cases among the sector, while there are 1600 cases linked to aged care settings.

There are 7808 active cases in the state in total.

"In broad terms, (there are) just under 7100 cases in greater Metro Melbourne under stage four (restrictions) and just under 500 cases in regional government areas under stage three," Mr Andrews said.

"So that is two very different sets of circumstances of those settings."

The number of "mystery cases" - attributed to no known source - has also gone up by 130 to 2584.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said while the state was seeing some stabilisation in new cases numbers, the figures were still too high.

"We are 400-500 cases each day, more or less, over the last week," he said.

"That is not good enough but it's a positive that we have averted an exponential increase through the last couple of weeks."

Professor Sutton said the introduction of stage three restrictions in early July had prevented about 20,000 cases developing.

"But we can't have 500 cases every single day and the associated morbidity, hospitalisation, intensive care requirements and debts associated with that number every day," he said.

Both Professor Sutton and the premier said they didn't expect stage four restrictions to impact on the numbers for at least another week.

The tough stay-at-home restrictions, which include an 8pm-5am curfew for metropolitan Melbourne, have been in place for almost a week.

The latest follows Australian Medical Association criticisism of the federal Infection Control Expert Group for not advising that P2 or N95 respirator masks be used in all Covid-19 care settings.

The Australian Society of Anaesthetists has also questioned whether Melbourne hospitals have adequate control guidelines.

Melbourne anaesthetist Dr David Story told AAP major hospitals with Covid-19 wards were all using P2 and N95 masks.

He said many clinicians felt "fear and uncertainty" but that the ICEG was a respected body to be trusted.

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation aimed its strongest critique at private aged care providers - to which a large portion of health worker infections are linked.

"Get your infection control practices and training in order and roster more registered and enrolled nurses," a spokeswoman said.

"All providers should be ensuring all their clinical and non-clinical staff have access to the Victorian government's free face-to-face infection control training delivered by Monash University."

The premier said there were "adequate supplies of PPE" in the state.

He said there was a warehouse in Melbourne with 68 million pairs of gloves, 19 million surgical masks and two million face shields.