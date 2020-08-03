TODAY |

Victoria records 429 new cases, 13 deaths ahead of hard lockdown

Source:  AAP

Victoria has recorded 429 new cases of coronavirus and 13 more deaths, as the Australian state begins its six-week hard lockdown.

The state, which had 13 deaths since yesterday, is still learning details of its strict six-week lockdown.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the deaths today, bringing the state toll to 136 and the national toll to 221.

It equals last Thursday as the state's worst day for fatalities.

Of the 13 deaths, eight were linked to outbreaks in aged care facilities.

It comes as the state begins a six-week lockdown, which is expected to run until at least September 13.

Under the new restrictions, residents of metropolitan Melbourne must follow an 8pm-5am curfew and can't travel more than 5km from home for shopping or exercise.

Meanwhile, regional Victoria has moved to stage three restrictions, with restaurants, cafes, bars and gyms to shut from midnight on Wednesday.

Mitchell Shire, north of Melbourne, has been reclassified as a regional municipality, meaning it will remain under stage three rules.

Mr Andrews is expected to outline the closure of some workplaces as part of efforts to contain the virus.

But he has assured Victorians supermarkets, grocery stores and bottle shops will remain open in a bid to discourage a fresh wave of panic buying.

