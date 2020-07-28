Victoria records 397 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths

Victoria has recorded three more deaths from coronavirus, taking the national toll above 200, with 397 new cases of Covid-19 reported overnight.

Source: Breakfast

Today's figure is a significant drop on Thursday's peak of 723, but the three deaths takes state toll to 116 and Australia's tally to 201.

Thirty-seven of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks while 360 remain under investigation.

Victoria's lockdown restrictions could be extended past the initial mid-August expiry if daily case numbers remained high, Mr Andrews had previously warned.

The premier has also been frustrated by people disobeying public health orders. Australian Defence Force personnel and public health officials have been visiting homes of positive cases to find many people were not there and therefore failing to isolate.