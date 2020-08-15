TODAY |

Victoria records 279 new Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths

Source:  AAP

Another 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Victoria as the state confirmed 279 more cases today.

The deaths take the total number nationally to 395 and the toll in Victoria to 309.

It was not immediately known how many of those deaths were linked to existing outbreaks or involved nursing homes, amid increasing concerns for some facilities.

Reports today said specialist medical teams had entered the Doutta Galla facility at Yarraville after 19 residents tested positive for the virus yesterday.

As late as Friday, Doutta Galla reported that no further staff or residents had tested positive but said further testing was underway.

Premier Daniel Andrews has refused to rule out taking over more coronavirus- ridden private aged care facilities struggling to provide adequate care.

After sending in public hospital nurses to Glenlyn Aged Care in Fitzroy, Florence Aged Care in Altona North and Kalyna Aged Care in Delahey, the premier yesterday said the government was ready to take over more sites if needed.

"I can't rule out that we will add to that list," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"If we are asked to step in then that is exactly what we do.

"That's all about making sure residents get the best care."

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
