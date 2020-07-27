Victoria ramps up Covid-19 testing after second hotel quarantine worker contracts virus

Victoria has embarked on a testing blitz of Melbourne's northwest after a second hotel quarantine worker contracted Covid-19 in less than a week.

Source: istock.com

More than 100 people, including 12 Australian Defence Force members and nine police officers, have been identified as close contacts of a woman they worked with at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport.

They have been tested and are required to self-isolate for 14 days after their last contact.

Another 17 people have been deemed social and household close contacts and will follow the same routine.

The authorised officer, aged in her early 50s, had previously tested negative after shifts on Wednesday and Thursday before having two days off.

She tested positive after her shift on Sunday, and has since been working with contact tracers who have identified three potential exposure sites in the city's northwest.

Testing capacity has been ramped near the exposure sites which include a bottle shop, cake shop and clothing store.

New pop-up testing centres have also been stood up in Brighton and Clayton, while opening hours have been extended at eight other sites from Monday.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville, who is responsible for the state's quarantine programme, said the woman did not appear to have breached any infection control protocols.

Victorian Covid-19 testing commander Jeroen Weimar said authorities were assuming the "worst-case scenario", that the woman contracted a complex strain while working in the programme.

It follows another hotel quarantine worker at Melbourne's Grand Hyatt testing positive for the infectious UK strain of the virus on February 3.

