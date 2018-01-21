Victoria prepares for a scorching temperatures as heatwave continues

Heatwave conditions persist in northern Victoria with 17 major centres expected to endure a high of at least 40 degrees today.

Source: istock.com

Mildura and Swan Hill in the Mallee will bear the brunt of a 44-degree day as will Yarrawonga and Cobram on the NSW border.

Wangaratta, Rutherglen, Shepparton and Echuca will fair scarcely better with forecast tops of 43.

In stark contrast, Melbourne, Geelong and much of the state's south can look forward to temperatures in the mid 20 to low 30s and isolated showers before the swelter returns next weekend.

A severe fire danger warning and total fire ban continues for the Mallee, according to the Bureau of Meteorology with high to very high warning levels in effect elsewhere in the north and reducing to moderate in the southwest.

The bureau expects extreme heatwave conditions to contract out of Victoria towards tomorrow but hang around in southern NSW.

"There's not really any relief during Sunday, however on Monday we do have southerly winds freshening a little," senior forecaster Michael Efron told AAP yesterday.

The consistent heat across the state has had a wide-ranging impact for emergency authorities.

Fire crews have battled hard with two large, remote fires in the Big Desert area near the South Australian Border.

An 80-hectare fire at Smeaton, northwest of Melbourne, was brought under control yesterday afternoon by crews manning 30 tankers and several aircraft.