Victoria officials chasing down 150 airline passengers from NZ, want them to isolate

Officials in the Australian state of Victoria are chasing down 150 passengers who arrived in Melbourne yesterday on a flight from New Zealand to ensure they get tested for Covid-19 and isolate until they have a result.

The flight landed before Australia suspended quarantine-free travel from Aotearoa after three members of an Auckland family tested positive for the new transmissible UK variant.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews spoke with Jacinda Ardern, telling her that Victorian officials are following up with passengers to see where they are.

The decision to suspend quarantine-free travel from New Zealand will be reviewed in the coming days, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said.

Passengers arriving in Australia from New Zealand now have to complete 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.

"It is a bit of a blow, but it's only for three days," McCormack said.

"We've taken the best possible medical advice all the way through.