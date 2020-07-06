TODAY |

Victoria-NSW border to close as region grapples with new Covid-19 cases

Source:  AAP

The Victorian-New South Wales border will be closed from 11:59pm Tuesday night, as Victoria struggles to contain a second wave of coronavirus.

A person being tested for Covid-19 (file). Source: istock.com

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the border closure at a press conference at 12.45pm today.

It has been reported Mr Andrews, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Prime Minister Scott Morrison held crisis talks overnight.

The details of the closure are as follows:

* The border will close from 11.59pm Tuesday night

* Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian agreed the measure on Monday morning

* Border will be enforced from the NSW side

* Permit system will be used for people with unavoidable travel to NSW

* People living in border communities will be able to travel for work and essential health services

* Specific arrangements will be set up for healthcare in Albury-Wodonga - Victoria runs the Albury Hospital even though it is located in NSW

The border between the two states has remained open throughout the health crisis, as towns share infrastructure, including the Albury-Wodonga Health public hospital.

"I'm not interested in closing our borders I don't think that makes a lot of sense for us," Mr Andrews said in March.

However, 12 Victorian postcodes and nine public housing towers have been put into lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Today, a Victorian man in his 90s has died, becoming 105th Australian victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister said it was up to Australia if we could have a state-by-state bubble, but while Victoria was still battling Covid-19 she wouldn't risk New Zealand's gains. Source: Breakfast

Victoria also recorded 127 new cases of coronavirus today - a record daily increase for the state - as the state prepares to close its border with New South Wales.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the state now has almost 650 active cases of Covid-19, with 34 of the new cases linked to confirmed outbreaks, 40 were discovered through routine testing and 53 cases are being investigated.

The previous highest number of new cases Victoria had recorded was 111 on March 28.


World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation, last significant cluster closed
2
Broadway actor who had leg amputated in months-long Covid-19 battle dies
3
Escaped teen killer smashed through window, climbed roof to flee youth justice facility
4
Napier meatworks fined nearly $300k after woman's hand trapped in machinery for 10 minutes
5
With $200k medical bill for broken neck, Michael Fatialofa 'swapped one hell for another' - report
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Friends stars to be tested for Covid-19, quarantined before filming reunion special next month

Couple stuck in New Zealand due to border closures plan for 'worst-case scenario'
01:29

Horror as road rage driver appears to slam on brakes, causing motorcyclist to slam into back door
01:46

'We'll be waiting' a while if Australia wants nationwide trans-Tasman bubble - Jacinda Ardern