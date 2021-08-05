TODAY |

Victoria heading into sixth Covid lockdown

Source:  AAP

Victoria will enter a seven-day lockdown in an effort to contain a growing outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta variant in Melbourne's western suburbs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Premier Daniel Andrews announced that the state would go into a seven-day lockdown starting tonight. Source: 1 NEWS

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the lockdown will begin at 8pm (local time) tonight, after the state recorded eight new Covid-19 cases.

The same rules that applied during last month's lockdown will be reimposed, including the five-kilometre travel limit for exercise and shopping and compulsory masks indoors and outdoors.

"There is no alternative for us but to listen to our public health experts, take their advice, and make the decision, the very difficult decision, my cabinet colleagues and I have made on the advice, and that is Victoria will have a lockdown again for seven days," Andrews said.

The lockdown was prompted in part by fears a teacher at Al-Taqwa College in Truganina infected with Covid-19 may have unknowingly spread the virus while infectious.

A Melbourne street seen during lockdown - file photo. Source: istock.com

She also passed the virus on to her partner and his parents.

It is unknown how the couple, who live in the Hobsons Bay area and are both in their 20s, caught the virus.

Authorities are racing to trace the source of their infection and that of a man in his 20s who lives in the Maribyrnong council.

He works at a warehouse in Derrimut and he and his housemate are now isolating.

The three other cases from Thursday's numbers are linked to the Moonee Valley testing site cluster.

It is the sixth lockdown for Victoria since the start of the pandemic and the fourth in 2021.

The state's fifth lockdown ended just nine days ago.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ at Tokyo 2020: Carrington begins quest for fourth medal
2
Frail NSW triple-killer, 75, has parole conditions imposed
3
Tokyo officially NZ's greatest ever Olympic performance
4
Some Kiwis stuck in Australia may lose superannuation payments
5
Hillsong founder charged over covering up alleged child sex offences
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Americas hit 'grim milestone' of two million Covid deaths

NZ-born Australian broadcaster Brian Henderson dies, aged 89

Number of marriages in NZ fall sharply amid pandemic

Google co-founder spent time in NZ due to sick child