Victoria has 165 new Covid-19 cases, with largest cluster now linked to a high school

Victoria has recorded 165 new cases of coronavirus, as an outbreak at a high school becomes the state's largest cluster.

Source: 1 NEWS

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton today confirmed just 30 of the state's new cases are linked to known outbreaks, with 135 remaining under investigation.

Six of the new cases are linked to an outbreak at Al-Taqwa College in Truganina, which has become the state's biggest cluster totalling 113 people.



The first case at the school was identified on June 27, with more than 2000 students and hundreds of staff sent into quarantine.



Eighteen cases are linked to the nine locked-down public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne, with the outbreak now totalling 111.



All 3000 residents have now been tested, with more results expected later on Thursday.



Residents have been in a hard lockdown since Saturday afternoon, unable to leave their apartments due to fears the high-density "vertical cruise ships" have "explosive potential" to spread Covid-19.



Previously, an outbreak at the Cedar Meats abattoir had the notoriety of the state's largest coronavirus outbreak, with 111 people infected.



Meanwhile, two healthcare workers at Sunshine Hospital and two at the Royal Melbourne Hospital have also tested positive, with contact tracing underway.



Another staff member at Northern Hospital in Epping has also contracted the virus, taking the total to 11.



Seven new cases are staff members at aged care facilities across Melbourne.



It's the fourth day of new cases in the triple-digits, with the state's overall total now 3098. More than 900 cases are active.



From Thursday, residents in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, which includes Broadford, Kilmore, Pyalong, Seymour, Tallarook and Wallan, re-entered lockdown for six weeks.



It means people can only leave their homes to get food and supplies, receive or provide care, exercise, and study or work.



Professor Sutton said the restrictions were necessary because of the "sharp increases" in new cases.



"These are tough measures but this virus is not selective. It will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission," he said.



"We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks."



Meanwhile, more than 14,000 thermometers will be sent to schools in the state's 32 locked-down local government areas so students can be checked before entering.

