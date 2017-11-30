Victoria first Australian state to legalise voluntary assisted-dying scheme

Source:AAP
The work to start implementing Australia's only legal voluntary assisted-dying scheme can get underway after Victoria's parliament passed the controversial laws.
Legislation cleared its final parliamentary hurdle on Wednesday following lengthy debate in both lower and upper houses.
The government is expected to set about creating an expert panel that will work on the finer details of how the process will work, including what lethal medication will be used.
The scheme is due to be up and running by mid-2019.
