Victoria faces bushfire conditions of 'extreme danger' as state of disaster is extended

The state of disaster declared in parts of Victoria, Australia has been extended as fire conditions are forecast to worsen in coming days.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the declaration, which increases government and agency powers to move people out of affected regions, would continue for East Gippsland and the northeast.

"We have forecast conditions of extreme danger, very significant fire activity is likely off the back of a hot day today, a hot day tomorrow," Mr Andrews told reporters today.

"A change is not coming through in the east of the state until late afternoon tomorrow and in the northern part of the state not until the evening on Saturday.

"This means that we have every reason to believe there will be significant fire activity over the next 48 hours and that means it is appropriate that we continue the state of disaster."

Mr Andrews brushed aside concerns that locals may become complacent about fires if the state of disaster is over-egged saying it's about working to prevent a bad spell.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said there are 23 fires burning across the state and more than 1.2 million hectares had been burnt since November 21.

The number of fires has increased from 12, but Mr Crisp said there were no new fires, rather the information was broken up so as to better inform communities about the threats.

About 67,000 people left East Gippsland last week as the disaster built.

"You should not be there. It is a very dangerous and dynamic situation that will confront us over the next 12, 24 and 36 hours," Mr Crisp said.

The fires in Victoria have destroyed 244 houses and 400 other structures and three people have been killed. About 2800 properties have been assessed for damage to date.

The third victim was confirmed on Wednesday - Forest Fires Management worker Mat Kavanagh, 43, died when his vehicle crashed in Thornton on January 3.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Wednesday issued an extreme fire danger warning for the north of the state on Friday, with a severe warning for the Mallee and northeast districts.

Temperatures reaching 40C are forecast in some areas on Friday.

Winds with peak gusts of up to 90km/h are expected with a risk of thunderstorms in the eastern ranges and eastern parts of the state as part of a change.

Up to 10mm of rain may follow in Gippsland with some isolated falls of up to 20mm.

The fires have prompted an outpouring of generosity from the public and celebrities, with millions of dollars being raised for the relief effort.

About 4000 people were stranded in Mallacoota after fire threats caught the coastal town by surprise last week, before many were rescued by military chopper and ship.

"The Choules offloaded the last of registered people who wanted to get out of Mallacoota yesterday evening. That all went very, very smoothly," Mr Crisp said.

The Choules were to head back to Mallacoota about lunchtime today to deliver supplies to the communities with food, fuel and power on the way.

Military helicopters have also been delivering supplies of satellite phones, food, water and diesel for generators to isolated towns including Mallacoota and Genoa.