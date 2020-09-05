Victoria ditches Covid elimination having 'thrown everything at this'

Victoria has joined neighbours New South Wales in ditching the Covid-19 elimination strategy.

On the same day the Australian state recorded 120 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, Premier Daniel Andrews unveiled revised restrictions.

Of those new cases, 64 are linked to existing virus outbreaks, leaving 56 potential mystery cases. Only 20 were in isolation for their entire infectious period.

"We have thrown everything at this, but it is now clear to us that we are not going to drive these numbers down, they’re instead going to increase," he said.

"Now it’s up to us to make sure they don’t increase too fast and they don’t increase too much relative to the number of people who are getting vaccinated every single day every single week. I much prefer to be here announce that we’re opening up.

"There’ll be a time for that, but it simply can’t be before we get to 70 per cent double dose and 80 per cent double dose."

As part of the revised restrictions, the controversial ban on playgrounds is being lifted, but Victorians will remain under curfew in a cautious exit plan out of the state's sixth lockdown.

The last time Victoria's case numbers exceeded 100 was on September 2 last year, when 110 cases were recorded.

Two women, aged in their 40s and 60s, are also the state's first Covid-19 victims this year, dying in their homes on Tuesday.

With the case numbers and proportion of people not in isolation while infectious still growing, most of the current restrictions will remain in place until about September 23, when the 70 per cent of the eligible population is expected to have received the first dose of vaccine.

However, playgrounds will reopen on Friday for children aged 12 and under with the supervision of just one parent or guardian who must wear a mask at all time.

In-home carers, such as babysitters, will be expanded to include school-aged children, but only if both parents are authorised workers.