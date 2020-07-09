Victoria confirms 273 new Covid-19 cases and one further death

Victoria has recorded 273 new cases of coronavirus and another death.



Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed today a man in his 70s has died from the virus overnight, taking the national toll to 108.



"We send our best wishes and assure that family that our thoughts and prayers are with them. This will be a very, very difficult time for them," he said.



It comes after a man in his 90s died from the virus on Friday.



The state now has 3799 Covid-19 cases, of which 1484 are active.



There 57 people currently in hospital with the virus and 16 of those are in intensive care.



Mr Andrews said he was grateful to the almost 32,000 people who were tested for the virus on Saturday.



"Arguably there is nothing more important than coming forward if you've got even mild symptoms," he said.



The state has recorded a week of triple-digit increases in new cases, including a record 288 infections on Friday.

