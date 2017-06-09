Victoria becomes first state in Australia to allow euthanasia

Victoria has become the only state in Australia to allow euthanasia, after passing a Voluntary Assisted Dying bill this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The bill passed following more than 100 hours of debate, and will take affect from 2019.

It will give patients the right to request a lethal drug to end their lives.

The scheme will be accessible to terminally ill adults who have less than six months to live, and who have lived in Victoria for at least 12 months.

Victoria's premier Daniel Andrews says the landmark legislation is "giving Victorians with a terminal illness the compassion and dignity they deserve at the end of their lives".

The bill includes 68 safeguards aimed at protecting vulnerable people from abuse and coercion.

In New Zealand, when ACT leader David Seymour's End of Life Bill comes up for its first reading in Parliament, MPs will vote on whether there should be a referendum instead.