Victoria announces 'circuit breaker' Covid lockdown as contract tracers struggle to keep up with India variant

Victoria will go to into lockdown from 11.59 tonight (local time) for a week as a result of Melbourne's Covid-19 cluster.

Source: 1 NEWS

The state's Acting Premier, James Merlino, described the restrictions as "circuit breaker".

The lockdown will be in place until June 3.

As of today, the total number of cases in the cluster is 34. That has resulted in at least 10,000 primary and secondary contacts that contact tracers need to sort through, officials revealed.

Merlino said the Indian variant of the virus was moving faster than its contact tracers.

"Our contact tracers are identifying and locking down first ring, second ring and third ring contacts within 24 hours. That's faster than ever. And yet this variant is still moving faster."

Merlino details restrictions

Merlino said from tonight there will be only five reasons for Victorians to leave home. These are for food and supplies, authorised work, care and caregiving, exercise and getting vaccinated.

He said exercise and getting food and supplies was limited to 5km from home. Shopping was limited to one person per day per household.

Exercise will be restricted to two hours per day and can be done with one other person.

Face masks also need to be worn everywhere except one's own home, Merlino said.

Gatherings are not permitted, but visiting an intimate partner will continue to be OK, he said.

Childcare and kindergartens will remain open, but schools will be closed other than for the children of authorised workers and vulnerable children.

Supermarkets, food stores, bottle shops, banks, petrol stations and pharmacies will also remain open.

Cafés and restaurants are only able to offer take away, Merlino said.

Gyms, hairdressers, community facilities and entertainment venues will also be closed.

Non-essential retail is only able to open for click and collect.

Merlino said hotels and accomodation can stay open, but only to guests already there.

Vaccines for over 40s

He also announced from tomorrow, dependent on supply from the federal government, all Victorians over 40 will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

"My message to those Victorians: If you're eligible, get vaccinated. Make your plan today," he said.

"If someone you love is eligible, make a plan together.

"Do it for yourself. Your family. Your friends. Your community. Whatever your motivation — please do it.