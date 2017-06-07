 

The victims of the London terror attack: A nurse, a volunteer, and 'a kid who loved life'

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Seven people were killed in the deadly London attack on Sunday, when a van drove into pedestrians near London Bridge. Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were fatally shot by police.

Kirsty Boden

Australian nurse Kirsty Boden.

Australian nurse Kirsty Boden.

Source: Met Police

Police have identified another victim of the London Bridge attacks as Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, releasing a statement from her family praising her work and her effort to help other victims.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement yesterday on behalf of her family saying, "As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life." Police did not elaborate on how she was killed.

The family said her actions "demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life."

Australian media reported that Boden was 28 and from Loxton in southern Australia.

Another Australian woman, Sara Zelenak, has been reported missing since the attack.

Alexandre Pigeard

The Telegraph reported French waiter Alexandre Pigeard, 27, was stabbed in the neck during the attack. 

He was from Normandy and was described by his manager as "a kid who loved life". 

Christine Archibald

Christine "Chrissy" Archibald has been named as the first victim of the latest London terror attack.

Christine "Chrissy" Archibald has been named as the first victim of the London terror attack.

Source: Twitter/ journorosa

The first victim has been named in the London van and knife attacks as Canadian woman Christine Archibald.

The Archibald family said in a statement released by the Canadian government that she worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Her family in Castlegar, British Columbia, says Archibald "would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

They say she was 30 years old.

They asked those who want to honor her to volunteer their time or donate to a homeless shelter and to tell them "Chrissy sent you. "

