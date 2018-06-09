Victims in Guatemala struggle with aftermath of volcano eruption

Funeral and burial services were being held Thursday for the victims of the Volcano of Fire explosion.

The government said at least 109 people died, and there are nearly 200 listed as missing.

One of the victims, Concepcion Hernandez, was buried Thursday in the cemetery of the small town of San Miguel Duenas.

A short time after Sunday's volcano eruption, Hernandez sat covered in ashes and other debris, waiting to be taken out to the area.

"I can't take it anymore," Hernandez told a group of reporters.

Hernandez moved with his family 58 years ago to the small hamlet of San Miguel Los Lotes, Escuintla, on the skirts of the Volcano.

On Sunday, Hernandez and his family were aware of the volcano's activity, but they never imagined the flow would reach their small community.

But that day was different, and the hot volcanic material changed from its usual course and covered the town.

Residents of Escuintla continued Friday to dig the areas where they suspect their loved ones were the moment floods of ash and other debris swept down the Volcano of Fire into this small community.

With masks on, people worked to unearth parts of homes and other structures as they looked for answers.

The ash is almost up to the roof of some of the homes, and residents have urged President Jimmy Morales to bring heavy machinery to the areas to facilitate the recovery.

Guatemala's government suspended the search for the dead Thursday, saying wet weather and still-hot volcanic material were too dangerous for rescuers.

The bulldozers and backhoes needed to uncover the remains were concentrating Thursday on re-opening a highway blocked by a mountain of ash and boulders.