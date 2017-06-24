 

Victims of Grenfell Tower fire failed by state and had 'unnecessary suffering' in aftermath

Victims of the London tower block tragedy were failed by the state and the fire simply should not have been possible, Britain's Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid says.

Thousands of London apartment dwellers were told the fire risk in their tower block is too high.
He said today there may have been failings of public policy at all levels over several decades which contributed to the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The minister said the poor response to the fire had created unnecessary extra suffering and there was a looming crisis of trust between people and local government.

In a speech to the Local Government Association's conference in Birmingham, Javid said "in Britain, in 2017, the fire at Grenfell simply should not have been possible".

There were also "serious failings in the immediate aftermath; failings that created unnecessary suffering for residents who had already suffered too much".

Javid recalled meeting a wife who lost contact with her husband as they tried to escort their family through the smoke-filled tower block.

"When I met her son, he was trying to find the words to tell his mother that his father's body had been found in the stairwell. It's not a conversation I'll ever forget.

"I'm not afraid to say that it shook me to my core.

"Like my parents, that family had come to this country in search of opportunity, in search of a better life. And we, as a country, failed them.

"Just as we failed all the victims of that terrible tragedy."

He said the public inquiry would get to the bottom of what happened, but acknowledged "there may have been failures by individuals, failures by organisations and failures of public policy at all levels stretching back several decades".

