Victims and suspect in deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper named

A man with a vendetta against an Annapolis newspaper in Maryland fired a shotgun through the newsroom's glass doors and at its employees, killing five and injuring two others in an attack the police say was "targeted".

Police officers walk at the scene after multiple people were shot at a newspaper's office building in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A single shooter killed several people Thursday and wounded others at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and police said a suspect was in custody. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Police officers walk at the scene after multiple people were shot at a newspaper's office building in Annapolis.

Source: Associated Press

Anne Arundel County Deputy Police Chief William Krampf said, "This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people, his intent was to cause harm".

According to the Washington Post the suspect has been identified as Jarrod Ramos, 38. Ramos is in custody.

A bulletin emailed to Maryland law enforcement officials identified him. Police were searching an apartment in Laurel, Md., on Wednesday that is tied to Ramos, The Washington Post reports.

In 2015 Ramos lost a defamation case he brought against the paper over a 2011 column he claimed defamed him. The column provided an account of Ramos' guilty plea to criminal harassment of a woman over social media.

The victims have also been named.  Police said all of the victims killed were Capital Gazette employees; Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

Fischman and Hiaasen were editors, McNamara was a reporter, Smith was a sales assistant and Winters worked for special publications, according to the newspaper’s website.

Five people were killed and two others were injured in the US mass shooting today at the Capital Gazette newspaper.
Source: Associated Press

Read more: Maryland newspaper gunman mutilated fingers to make himself harder to identify - US police

