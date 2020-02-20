TODAY |

'Victim blaming' Queensland cop stood down from investigating deaths of mother and kids in horror car fire

Source:  AAP

A senior Queensland detective has been stood aside over comments he made about the deaths of Brisbane mum Hannah Clarke and her three children.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s believed Rowan Baxter, a former Warriors player, set the car on fire with Hannah, Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey inside. Source: Breakfast

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson has been intensely criticised online over remarks he made during a press conference yesterday.

He said police were keeping an open mind about whether the deaths of Ms Clarke and her children were a case of a "husband being driven too far by issues" or a woman and children suffering extreme domestic violence.

It led to criticism online and Det Insp Thompson being stood aside from the police probe.

"I have spoken to Detective Inspector Mark Thompson who was very upset about the situation" commissioner Katarina Carroll said today.

"To ensure public confidence I have asked Detective Inspector Thompson to step aside from the investigation."

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s believed her husband Rowan Baxter, a former Warriors player, set the car alight. Source: Nine

Commissioner Carroll has apologised for what was said, adding that the phrasing was wrong and Det Insp Thompson was gutted about the words he used.

Domestic violence campaigners including Red Rose Foundation's Betty Taylor and Angela Lynch, the head of the Women's Legal Service Queensland, have condemned the comments as victim blaming.

Ms Clarke, 31, and her children, Laianah, 4, Aaliyah, 6, and Trey, 3, were killed when Rowan Baxter allegedly poured petrol on his family and set them alight at Camp Hill in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Baxter died on the footpath from self-inflicted wounds, police say.

"Our job as investigators is to keep a completely open mind," Det Insp Thompson told reporters in a 13-minute press conference.

He noted the outpouring of anger and grief on social media following the deaths and urged anyone with information about the family dynamic to come forward.

"We need to look at every piece of information and, to put it bluntly, there are probably people out there in the community that are deciding which side to take so to speak in this investigation," he said.

"Is this an issue of a woman suffering significant domestic violence and her and her children perishing at the hands of the husband? Or is this an instance of a husband being driven too far by issues that he's suffered by certain circumstances into committing acts of this form?"

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cop's comment about slain Australian woman dubbed 'victim blaming', police apologise
2
IKEA coming to Wellington and Christchurch, as well as Auckland
3
‘Absolutely hopeless’ - Man leaving Whangaparāoa coronavirus quarantine slams Ministry of Health
4
Two Australian evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus were on flight which carried Kiwis to Darwin from Japan
5
Jennifer Ward-Lealand reflects on her 'never again' Te Reo Māori moment after becoming New Zealander of the Year
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Cop's comment about slain Australian woman dubbed 'victim blaming', police apologise
02:03

Grace Millane's heartbroken mother tells murderer no prison term will match her family's life sentence
00:30

Woman charged with murder of Lower Hutt man pleads not guilty, loses name suppression

Larry Tesler, the computer scientist who pioneered 'copy and paste' dies aged 74