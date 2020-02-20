'Victim blaming' Queensland cop stood down from investigating deaths of mother and kids in horror car fire

A senior Queensland detective has been stood aside over comments he made about the deaths of Brisbane mum Hannah Clarke and her three children.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson has been intensely criticised online over remarks he made during a press conference yesterday.



He said police were keeping an open mind about whether the deaths of Ms Clarke and her children were a case of a "husband being driven too far by issues" or a woman and children suffering extreme domestic violence.



It led to criticism online and Det Insp Thompson being stood aside from the police probe.



"I have spoken to Detective Inspector Mark Thompson who was very upset about the situation" commissioner Katarina Carroll said today.



"To ensure public confidence I have asked Detective Inspector Thompson to step aside from the investigation."



Your playlist will load after this ad

Commissioner Carroll has apologised for what was said, adding that the phrasing was wrong and Det Insp Thompson was gutted about the words he used.



Domestic violence campaigners including Red Rose Foundation's Betty Taylor and Angela Lynch, the head of the Women's Legal Service Queensland, have condemned the comments as victim blaming.



Ms Clarke, 31, and her children, Laianah, 4, Aaliyah, 6, and Trey, 3, were killed when Rowan Baxter allegedly poured petrol on his family and set them alight at Camp Hill in Brisbane on Wednesday.



Baxter died on the footpath from self-inflicted wounds, police say.



"Our job as investigators is to keep a completely open mind," Det Insp Thompson told reporters in a 13-minute press conference.



He noted the outpouring of anger and grief on social media following the deaths and urged anyone with information about the family dynamic to come forward.



"We need to look at every piece of information and, to put it bluntly, there are probably people out there in the community that are deciding which side to take so to speak in this investigation," he said.

