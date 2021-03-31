Vicious attack on Asian American woman in New York raises concerns about bystanders' lack of action

A vicious attack on an Asian American woman as she walked to church near New York City’s Times Square is drawing widespread condemnation and raising alarms about the failure of bystanders to intervene amid a rash of anti-Asian violence across the US.

Community activists Calvin, right, and Cameron Hunt show support for the Asian community outside the building where an Asian American woman was assaulted. Source: Associated Press

A lone assailant was seen on surveillance video late yesterday morning, kicking the 65-year-old woman in the stomach, knocking her to the ground and stomping on her face, all as police say he shouted anti-Asian slurs and told her, “you don't belong here.”

The attack happened outside an apartment building two blocks from Times Square, a bustling, heavily policed section of midtown Manhattan known as the “Crossroads of the World.”

Two workers inside the building who appeared to be security guards were seen on the video witnessing the attack but failing to come to the woman's aid. Their union said they called for help immediately. The attacker was able to casually walk away while onlookers watched, the video showed.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the video of the attack “absolutely disgusting and outrageous” and said it was “absolutely unacceptable” that witnesses did not intervene.

“I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker,” de Blasio said today at his daily news briefing.

“If you see someone being attacked, do whatever you can,” he said. “Make noise. Call out what’s happening. Go and try and help. Immediately call for help. Call 911. This is something where we all have to be part of the solution. We can’t just stand back and watch a heinous act happening.”

read more Sickening racially motivated attack on Asian American woman, 65, in New York sparks outrage

Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, the son of Taiwanese immigrants, said the victim “could easily have been my mother.” He too criticised the bystanders, saying their inaction was “exactly the opposite of what we need here in New York City.”

The attack comes amid a national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes, and happened just weeks after a mass shooting in Atlanta that left eight people dead, six of them women of Asian descent. The surge in violence has been linked in part to misplaced blame for the coronavirus and former US President Donald Trump’s use of racially charged terms like “Chinese virus.”

This year in New York City there have been 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim as of Monday, police said. There were 11 such attacks by the same time last year.

On Saturday, in the same neighbourhood as yesterday's attack, a 65-year-old Asian American woman was accosted by a man waving an unknown object and shouting anti-Asian insults. A 48-year-old man was arrested the next day and charged with menacing. He is not suspected in yesterday's attack.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called yesterday's attack “horrifying and repugnant" and he ordered a state police hate crimes task force to offer its assistance to the NYPD. No arrests have been made.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force, which is investigating the attack, released surveillance video of the attack and photographs of the suspect yesterday evening and asked anyone with information to contact the department's confidential hotline or submit tips online.

The woman attacked yesterday was hospitalised with serious injuries. She was in stable condition today, a hospital spokesperson said.

According to video footage of the assault yesterday, two people who appeared to be security guards walked into the frame and one of them closed the building door as the woman was on the ground.

The property developer and manager of the building, Brodsky Organisation, wrote on Instagram that it was aware of the assault and said staff members who witnessed it were suspended pending an investigation.

The head of the union representing building workers disputed allegations that the door staff failed to act. He said the union has information that they called for help immediately.

“Our union is working to get further details for a more complete account, and urges the public to avoid a rush to judgment while the facts are determined,” SEIU 32BJ President Kyle Bragg said in a written statement. He condemned the attack as “yet another example of the unbridled hate and terror" against Asian-Americans.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced last week that the department would increase outreach and patrols in predominantly Asian communities, including the use of undercover officers to prevent and disrupt attacks.

The neighbourhood where yesterday's attack occurred, Hell's Kitchen, is predominantly white, with an Asian population of less than 20%, according to city demographic data.

Shea called yesterday's attack “disgusting," telling TV station NY1: “I don’t know who attacks a 65-year-old woman and leaves her on the street like that."