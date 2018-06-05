'Vicious and cowardly predator' shopped online and looked at porn after bashing nine-year-old son to death in brutal assault

An Australian man who killed his nine-year-old son by bashing him unconscious left him lying on the ground while he shopped online and looked at pornography.

9 NEWS reports Graham Stuart Dillon of Canberra was sentenced yesterday to a total of 41 years jail time for the murder of son Bradyn.

Graham pleaded guilty to the murder, which took place in February 2016.

Details of the killing were read out in court, to which Graham showed no emotion.

On the night of February 15 2016, Graham knocked his son unconscious with a punch and then continued to kick and punch him, resulting in a brain bleed.

Graham Stuart Dillon Source: 9NEWS

Bradyn lay on the ground for hours without treatment, the court heard, until an ambulance was finally called and he was taken to hospital - it was too late.

The court heard that in the hours after Bradyn was knocked unconscious, his father Googled what to do when someone was knocked unconscious, did some online shopping, and then looked at pornography.

The court also heard that Bradyn had suffered numerous injuries in the months leading up to the fatal assault, including being burned with cigarettes, punched in the stomach and thrown against the wall.

Bradyn Dillon Source: 9 NEWS

Bradyn's mother Rachel Jones praised the justice system outside court, but also said that no sentence will bring Bradyn back.

"No sentence that could have been handed down today against this vicious and cowardly predator could ever give me satisfaction," she said.