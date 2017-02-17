Vice Admiral turns President Trump down for national security adviser job

Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump's new national security adviser, the latest blow to a new administration struggling to find its footing.

Harward told The Associated Press that the Trump administration was "very accommodating to my needs, both professionally and personally".

"It's purely a personal issue," Harward said today. "I'm in a unique position finally after being the in military for 40 years to enjoy some personal time."

Vice Admiral Robert Harward Source: Associated Press

Asked whether he had requested to bring in his own staff at the National Security Council, Harward said, "I think that's for the president to address."

Following retired General Michael Flynn's ousting, administration officials said his deputy, KT McFarland, was staying on at the NSC. McFarland is a former Fox News analyst.

Harward would have replaced Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request earlier in the week after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussing sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the US during the transition.