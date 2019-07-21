Veteran Indian politician Sheila Dikshit dies aged 81

Veteran Indian politician Sheila Dikshit, New Delhi's longest-serving chief minister, died on Saturday after a prolonged illness. She was 81.

Dikshit died at a hospital in New Delhi, where she had been admitted for treatment for a heart ailment, New Delhi Television channel said.

A veteran leader of the now-opposition Congress party, Dikshit served as chief minister of the capital for three consecutive terms, from 1998 to 2013.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Congress party called her a "lifelong congresswoman" who "transformed the face of Delhi."

Dikshit was elected as a member of India's Parliament in 1984, representing a seat in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. She served as a federal minister from 1986 to 1989.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that Dikshit was "blessed with a warm and affable personality" and "made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development."

India's president, Ram Nath Kovind, tweeted that her "term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered."