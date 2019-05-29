Vet pleas for Kmart to pull 'brittle' and dangerous dog toy from shelves

A Brisbane-based vet is warning people to get rid of a harmful $5 Kmart toy which has caused multiple dogs to get sick.

Wilston Vet posted on Facebook that there were two recent unrelated incidents of dogs getting the Two Handled Tug Pet Toy lodged in their upper intestines after ingesting the item.

The vet warned the toy is "brittle", causing dogs to swallow it as it breaks.

"Last week two completely separate dogs (unrelated and unbeknownst to each other) came in on consecutive days to a local emergency centre both with an obstructed gastrointestinal tract," the post says.

The dogs were vomiting, not eating and "very sick".

The Two Handled Tug Pet Toy is still available on Kmart's New Zealand website and in stores. Source: Kmart

"Both had a foreign body lodged in their upper intestine. Both required major abdominal surgery to remove the obstruction. In both cases it was a $5 Kmart dog chew toy.

"Warn everyone out there. They are brittle, and somehow break, and dogs think it's a good idea to swallow them."

The vets who treated the dog contacted Kmart officials asking them to remove the item from shelves.

"So lets hope they do," the post says.

The product is still available on Kmart's New Zealand website and in stores throughout the country.

Kmart did not respond to questions about its investigation, the removal of the product or how many complaints it had received about the toy.

"The safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority," a spokesperson told 1 NEWS. "We want all members of the family; including our furry friends, to have a safe and positive experience when using our products at home."

The spokesperson said customers are encouraged to carefully read through all product care labels "to ensure they are selecting toys that reflect their pet’s size and play style".