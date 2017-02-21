 

'Very, very toxic' nerve agent killed brother of North Korean leader

Sometime in the hours after poisoning the half brother of North Korea's leader, one of his two attackers began to vomit, Malaysian police said overnight.

Kim Jong Nam is seen searching desperately for medical attention after being seemingly sprayed in the face with poison.
Source: Associated Press

It was apparently an early indication of the immensely powerful toxin that was used in the killing: the chemical warfare agent VX.

The oily poison was almost certainly produced in a sophisticated state weapons laboratory, experts say, and is banned under international treaties.

North Korea, a prime suspect in the case, never signed that treaty, and has spent decades developing a complex chemical weapons program that has long worried the international community.

"This is not something you make in a kitchen lab. You'd kill yourself if you did," said Bruce Bennet, a defence expert with the RAND Corporation who has studied North Korea.

The public poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, which took place amid crowds of travellers in the budget terminal at Kuala Lumpur's airport, has boosted speculation that North Korea dispatched killers to assassinate its leader's older brother, who, though not an obvious political threat, may have been seen as a potential rival in the country's dynastic dictatorship.

Kim Jong-Nam died after apparently being poisoned at Kuala Lumpur Airport.
Source: 1 NEWS

While Malaysia hasn't directly accused the North Korean government of being behind the attack, officials said earlier this week that four North Korean men provided the women with poison.

The four fled Malaysia shortly after the killing, police say.

South Korean intelligence officials have accused North Korea of being behind the attack, saying Kim Jong Nam had been on a government hit list for years.

North Korea denies any role in the murder and says Malaysia's investigation is biased and full of holes.

VX is an extremely powerful poison, with an amount no larger than a few grains of salt enough to kill.

Kim Jong Nam died yesterday after he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport.
Source: BBC

An odourless chemical, it can be inhaled, swallowed or absorbed through the skin.

Then, in anywhere from a few seconds to a few hours, it can cause a range of symptoms, from blurred vision to a headache.

Enough exposure leads to convulsions, paralysis, respiratory failure and death.

It could have contaminated anywhere Kim was afterward, including medical facilities and the ambulance he was transported in, experts say.

"It's a very toxic nerve agent. Very, very toxic," said Dr. Bruce Goldberger, a leading toxicologist who heads the forensic medicine division at the University of Florida.

He said an antidote can be administered by injection which US medics and military personnel carried kits with the antidote on the battlefield during the Iraq war in case they were exposed to the chemical weapon.

In the airport attack , a series of grainy images taken by security cameras show two women, identified by police as an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, rub something on Kim's face before swiftly walking away in opposite directions.

Malaysian national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said the women had been trained to go straight to washrooms and clean their hands afterward.

But he told reporters that one of the women, he declined to say which one, had gotten sick and began vomiting in the aftermath of the attack.

VX was detected on Kim's eyes and face, Khalid said in a statement, citing a preliminary analysis from the country's Centre of Chemical Weapons Analysis.

