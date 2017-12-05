 

'A very special event' - first baby born after uterus transplant in the US doing well

The first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the US but one achieved several years ago in Sweden.

The first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas
Source: Associated Press

A woman who had been born without a uterus gave birth to the baby at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Baylor University Medical Center officials did not release the details about when the baby was born but they said at a news conference today the mother has returned home and her newborn son is fine.

He remains hospitalised for monitoring.

Baylor has had a study underway for several years to enroll up to 10 women for uterus transplants. In October 2016, the hospital said four women had received transplants but that three of the wombs had to be removed because of poor blood flow.

The hospital said today eight have been done in all, and that another woman is currently pregnant as a result.

A doctor in Sweden, Mats Brannstrom, is the first in the world to deliver a baby as a result of a uterus transplant. As of last year, he had delivered five babies from women with donated wombs.

There have been at least 16 uterus transplants worldwide, including one in Cleveland from a deceased donor that had to be removed because of complications.

Last month, Penn Medicine in Philadelphia announced that it also would start offering womb transplants.

Womb donors can be dead or alive, and the Baylor study aims to use some of both. The first four cases involved "altruistic" donors - unrelated and unknown to the recipients.

The ones done in Sweden were from live donors, mostly from the recipients' mother or a sister.

Doctors hope that womb transplants will enable as many as several thousand women born without a uterus to bear children.

To be eligible for the Baylor study, women must be 20 to 35 years old and have healthy, normal ovaries.

They will first have in vitro fertilisation to retrieve and fertilise their eggs and produce embryos that can be frozen until they are ready to attempt pregnancy.

