US President Donald Trump offered season's greetings to US troops stationed around the world this morning.

He spoke briefly in a video hook-up to members of the army, navy, air force, marine corps and coast guard, stationed in Qatar, Kuwait and at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, and to those patrolling the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.

Speaking from his Florida estate, where he is spending the holidays with his family, the president also applauded the sacrifices the troops' families make when their loved ones are away over the holidays.

Mr Trump praised all services, but seemed to reserve the most praise for the Coast Guard, which impressed the president with its rescue operations during a devastating hurricane season in

Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The president planned to join First Lady Melania Trump later on Sunday to answer telephone calls from children seeking updates on Santa Claus' whereabouts from the NORAD Tracks Santa programme.