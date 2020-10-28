TODAY |

'Very lucky, my word' – Queensland schoolboy impaled through his groin by javelin

AAP

A 12-year-old Queensland schoolboy has been impaled through his groin by a javelin, with paramedics saying he is "very lucky" the injury wasn't worse.

The boy was impaled with the javelin. Source: istock.com

Paramedics received a triple-zero call about 11am on Wednesday saying a boy had suffered a "penetrating injury to his groin" following an incident at a Gold Coast oval.

"The boy had a javelin through his groin region," paramedic Stuart Cutajar said.

"It was a non-life-threatening injury and very minimal blood loss.

"He remained conscious and alert.

"Very lucky, my word."

Firefighters helped paramedics remove the javelin.

The boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

