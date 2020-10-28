'Very lucky, my word' – Queensland schoolboy impaled through his groin by javelin

A 12-year-old Queensland schoolboy has been impaled through his groin by a javelin, with paramedics saying he is "very lucky" the injury wasn't worse.

The boy was impaled with the javelin. Source: istock.com

Paramedics received a triple-zero call about 11am on Wednesday saying a boy had suffered a "penetrating injury to his groin" following an incident at a Gold Coast oval.

"The boy had a javelin through his groin region," paramedic Stuart Cutajar said.

"It was a non-life-threatening injury and very minimal blood loss.

"He remained conscious and alert.

"Very lucky, my word."

Firefighters helped paramedics remove the javelin.