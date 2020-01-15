'Very hot, very long day' - Dangerous bushfire conditions return to southern NSW

Properties could come under threat as dangerous bushfire conditions return to southern NSW, fanned by gusty winds and soaring temperatures.

Forestry Corportaion worker Dale McLean patrols a controlled fire as they work at building a containment line at a wildfire near Bodalla, NSW. Source: Associated Press

The NSW Rural Fire Service has declared total fire bans today for the southern slopes, southern ranges, far South Coast, Monaro alpine and Illawarra/Shoalhaven regions.

Each area is forecast to experience "severe" fire danger, with temperatures expected to hit 45 degrees in some parts.

Coastal towns from Moruya to Tanja could come under ember attack while those east of large fires burning in ACT's south and near Mount Darragh may be impacted by the fire front.

"We are in for a very hot and very long day today," the RFS said today.

"Southeast NSW remains the focus due to severe fire danger."

Already today firefighters are dealing with several new spotfires near the ACT border created by the territory's Orroral fire.

Residents in the NSW village of Bredbo have been warned to monitor conditions, watch out for further spot fires and "be ready to take action."

"These spot fires may threaten your property. Leaving early is your safest option," the RFS warns.

The Orroral fire and the Big Jack Mountain fire near Mount Darragh are also subject of watch-and-act alerts.

Heatwave conditions are expected to peak in NSW on Saturday, while thunderstorms - which may ignite new blazes - are also possible in parts of the south coast by tomorrow morning.

As of 10.30am, 60 bush and grass fires were burning across the NSW and the ACT, with 18 of those uncontrolled.